Tyus (16-1) placed second at 145 pounds at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament, winning twice by pin but suffering an injury in a 3-0 semifinal victory that prevented him from competing in the title match. Tyus placed third as a junior and sixth as a sophomore at the IHSA state championships and compiled a 135-23 record in his career. He will wrestle at SIU Edwardsville.