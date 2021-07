The Missouri Class 3 champion at 145 pounds, Sitek (52-0) did not allow a takedown all season and polished off an undefeated senior campaign with an 8-0 decision over Eli Zar of Neosho. Sitek finished a stellar career with a 192-11 record and two state runner-up finishes to go along with this season’s championship. He will wrestle at Campbell University.