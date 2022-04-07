Cameron Simcox, junior, St. Clair

Placed fourth at 160 pounds in Missouri Class 2 to earn his third state medal. Simcox (51-8) rallied to win three matches on the consolation side after losing in the quarterfinal round. After a disappointing ninth-place finish at the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament, Simcox won his next three events, including the Fred Ross Invitational. He is 135-19 in his career with a fifth-place state medal as a freshman and a second-place finish as a sophomore.