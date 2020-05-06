Cevion Severado, CBC
0 comments

Cevion Severado, CBC

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Graduation year: 2018

Three-time medalist and two-time finalist won the title at 113 in 2018 and now is at Mizzou.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports