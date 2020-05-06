Chance Cooper, Timberland
0 comments

Chance Cooper, Timberland

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Graduation year: 2015

Went 47-0 as a senior, winning a title at 195; state runner-up in sophomore and junior seasons.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports