Chase Brock, senior, Whitfield

Placed second at 182 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his fourth state medal. Brock (40-7) cruised into the final with a pin, tech fall and 5-0 decision but lost to Rolla senior Hayden Fane by third period pin in the title match. Brock won four events, including the Kyle Thrasher and District 2 tournaments. He wrestled in four state title matches, winning the championship as a sophomore, and compiled a 100-16 record in his career. He will play baseball at Lindenwood.

