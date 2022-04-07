 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colby Crouch, sophomore, Triad

Colby Crouch, Triad

Colby Crouch, Triad wrestling

Won the 120-pound Illinois Class 2A title to become the first Triad wrestler to win a state championship since heavyweight Fritz Nemske in 1973. Crouch (35-0), a quick pin specialist, showed his ability to go the distance by defeating Galesburg sophomore Gauge Shipp 8-5 in a state quarterfinal and Washington freshman Peyton Cox 5-4 in the state final. Season highlights included winning the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament in Granite City with pins over three-time Missouri state champion AJ Rallo of Whitfield and Missouri Class 4 runner-up Kolby Warren of CBC.

