Cole Ruble, junior, Seckman

Won the 160-pound championship in Class 4 for his second state medal. Ruble (42-5) punctuated a dominant postseason by pinning Carthage junior Davion King in 50 seconds to win the title. After losing twice and not medaling at the Walsh Ironman, Ruble placed second at the Winnetonka and Fred Ross tournaments and then cruised through the District 1 and state brackets. Ruble, who placed sixth as a sophomore, led the area with 2,555 rushing yards as the quarterback of the Jaguars’ football team. He is 114-28 in his high school wrestling career.

