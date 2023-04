A two-time champion and three-time medalist, Ruble (38-7) won the Class 4 title at 190 pounds in his final wrestling match. Ruble, who’s signed to play running back at Southeast Missouri, was an All-Metro first-team utility football player after leading the area with 2,524 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns; the prep quarterback also threw for 782 yards with nine TDs and just one interception last fall. Ruble earned second-team All-Metro wrestling honors as a junior.