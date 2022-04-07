Dalton Litzsinger, senior, Hillsboro

Placed third at 182 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Litzsinger (43-7) advanced to the state semifinals before losing by pin to Rolla senior Hayden Fane. He rallied to win twice on the consolation side, including a 9-1 major decision over Jefferson City senior Will Berendzen to take third place. A four-time state qualifier, Litzsinger finished his career with a 178-20 record, two third-place medals and a fourth-place medal.
Ben Vessa
