David Cross, junior, Francis Howell Central

Placed second at 138 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his third state medal. Cross (37-3) won a 3-2 decision against Lafayette senior Drew Doehring in a state semifinal before losing 7-5 to two-time champion Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge in the title match. Cross, who endured his only losses of the season to McCallister and Palmyra junior Colin Arch — both undefeated state champions — won titles at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet and Winnetonka tournament. Cross, who placed third as both a freshman and sophomore, is 113-6 in his high school career. He has verbally committed to the University of Missouri.