David Pearce, Civic Memorial

Graduation year: 2012
After runner-up finishes as a freshman and junior, Pearce won the Class 2A title in 2012.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Graduation year: 2012
After runner-up finishes as a freshman and junior, Pearce won the Class 2A title in 2012.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.