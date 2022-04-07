 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominic Thebeau, junior, Belleville East

Placed third at 182 pounds in Illinois Class 3A. Thebeau (37-2) advanced to the state semifinals with a pin and 9-2 decision before losing to DeKalb senior Bradley Gillum. He rebounded to win two matches on the consolation side, including a 9-2 decision over Marmion sophomore Jack Lesher for third place. Thebeau lost his first match of the season and then rattled off 35 wins in a row and won six different events, including the Mascoutah Invitational, Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, Quincy regional and Granite City sectional.

