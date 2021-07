Orine (41-1) placed second in Class 4 at 106 pounds, losing his first match of the season 4-2 in the state final against fellow freshman Luke Lilledahl of CBC. Orine won a sectional title by defeating Lilledahl in triple overtime and handed Class 3 champion Porter Matecki of Whitfield two of his three losses, part of a 41-match winning streak to begin his high school career.