Draegen Orine, sophomore, Seckman

Placed third at 120 pounds to earn his second state medal. Orine (45-4) won by two first-period pins to reach the semifinals, where he lost a thrilling 6-4 match to Nixa junior and two-time champion Zan Fugitt. Orine lost three close matches to Fugitt, who is ranked No. 8 nationally by FloWrestling. His other two career losses have come to No. 6-ranked Luke Lilledahl of Wyoming Seminary (Pa.). Orine, who won the Cody Greene Memorial and St. Charles West tournament, placed second last season at 106 pounds and is 86-5 in his high school career.