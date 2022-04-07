Drew Doehring, senior, Lafayette

Placed fourth at 138 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his second state medal. Doehring (41-6) won by tech fall and 8-5 decision before losing a tough 3-2 decision to Francis Howell Central senior David Cross in a semifinal. Doehring, who placed third as a junior, won the Howell North, Kyle Thrasher and District 1 tournaments. He compiled a 128-45 career record in high school and will continue his wrestling career at SIU Edwardsville.
Ben Vessa
