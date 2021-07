Olmstead (26-1) placed second at heavyweight at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A tournament, winning in an ultimate tiebreaker to advance to the title match before losing to undefeated Ryan Boersma of Mount Carmel. Olmstead, who placed third as a junior in the IHSA 3A state tournament, compiled a 70-7 record over his final two seasons and will wrestle at McKendree University.