Dustin Politte, Festus

Graduation year: 2015
Three-time finalist won at 195 as a 37-0 junior; went on to wrestle at Maryville.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Graduation year: 2015
Three-time finalist won at 195 as a 37-0 junior; went on to wrestle at Maryville.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.