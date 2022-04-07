Ethan Venable, sophomore, Oakville

Placed second at 220 pounds in Class 4. Venable (39-2) earned a 4-3 victory over Park Hill South senior Lucas Oitker in a quarterfinal and a 9-1 major decision over Liberty North junior Jacob Stockard to reach the final, where he lost by major decision to Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan. Venable won four tournaments, including the Brentwood and MICDS Invitationals, and his only two losses came to Hagan in the District 1 final and the state meet. Venable is 67-8 in two seasons.