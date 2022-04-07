 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ethan Venable, sophomore, Oakville

  • 0

Placed second at 220 pounds in Class 4. Venable (39-2) earned a 4-3 victory over Park Hill South senior Lucas Oitker in a quarterfinal and a 9-1 major decision over Liberty North junior Jacob Stockard to reach the final, where he lost by major decision to Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan. Venable won four tournaments, including the Brentwood and MICDS Invitationals, and his only two losses came to Hagan in the District 1 final and the state meet. Venable is 67-8 in two seasons.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News