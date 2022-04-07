Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield

Won the 132-pound championship in Class 3 to become the 36th wrestler in Missouri to capture four state titles. Binder (45-3) rebounded from a pair of losses to Mascoutah state runner-up Santino Robinson to finish the season with 17 consecutive victories, culminating in a 9-0 major decision over De Smet senior Jesse Hahs to win the state title. He finished his stellar career with a 165-15 record, with Class 1 titles at 106 and 113 pounds and Class 3 titles at 120 and 126 pounds. He will continue his wrestling career at Air Force Academy.
Ben Vessa
