 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield

  • 0
Evan Binder, Whitfield

Evan Binder, Whitfield wrestling

Won the 132-pound championship in Class 3 to become the 36th wrestler in Missouri to capture four state titles. Binder (45-3) rebounded from a pair of losses to Mascoutah state runner-up Santino Robinson to finish the season with 17 consecutive victories, culminating in a 9-0 major decision over De Smet senior Jesse Hahs to win the state title. He finished his stellar career with a 165-15 record, with Class 1 titles at 106 and 113 pounds and Class 3 titles at 120 and 126 pounds. He will continue his wrestling career at Air Force Academy.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News