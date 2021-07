Boren (39-4) placed second in Class 4 at 170 pounds, pinning his first three opponents before losing a 9-6 decision to Lucas White of CBC in the title match. As a junior, he won twice in overtime on his way to a second-place medal at 160 pounds. A three-time state qualifier and two-time state runner-up, Boren compiled a 62-9 record over his final two seasons.