Evan Morris, junior, Hillsboro

Won the 152-pound state championship in Missouri Class 3. Morris (40-9) won by tech fall and three decisions, including a 5-3 victory over Kearney senior Daryn Langford in a semifinal and a 7-5 sudden-victory over North Point junior Jackson Sapp for the title. Morris recovered from a 14th-place finish at the Cheesehead Invitational to place second at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational and win the SEMO and District 1 tournaments. He is 111-32 in his high school career.