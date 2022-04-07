Evan Morris, junior, Hillsboro

Won the 152-pound state championship in Missouri Class 3. Morris (40-9) won by tech fall and three decisions, including a 5-3 victory over Kearney senior Daryn Langford in a semifinal and a 7-5 sudden-victory over North Point junior Jackson Sapp for the title. Morris recovered from a 14th-place finish at the Cheesehead Invitational to place second at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational and win the SEMO and District 1 tournaments. He is 111-32 in his high school career.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today