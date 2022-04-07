 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evan Morris, junior, Hillsboro

  • 0

Won the 152-pound state championship in Missouri Class 3. Morris (40-9) won by tech fall and three decisions, including a 5-3 victory over Kearney senior Daryn Langford in a semifinal and a 7-5 sudden-victory over North Point junior Jackson Sapp for the title. Morris recovered from a 14th-place finish at the Cheesehead Invitational to place second at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational and win the SEMO and District 1 tournaments. He is 111-32 in his high school career.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News