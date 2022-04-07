Gavin Alexander, junior, Hillsboro

Placed second at 120 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Alexander (33-3) earned a pin and two decisions to reach the state title match before losing a 3-2 decision to Whitfield sophomore Porter Matecki. He won the SEMO Conference and District 1 tournament and finished second at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin. Alexander won a state title at 106 pounds as a freshman and placed fourth at 113 as a sophomore. He is 125-10 is his high school career.