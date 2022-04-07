Gavin Holtmeyer, senior, Washington

Placed third at 285 pounds in Class 3 for his third state medal. Holtmeyer (38-3) won three matches by first period pin, including the third-place match, but lost to two-time state champion Keith Miley of Whitfield by decision in the semifinal round. He won tournaments at Westminster and Raytown South and cruised to the District 1 title with four first period pins. Holtmeyer, who placed sixth as a sophomore and second in Class 4 as a junior, finished his career with 129 wins.
Ben Vessa
