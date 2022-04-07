 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Linsman, sophomore, Whitfield

Won the championship at 138 pounds in Class 3 to earn his second state title. Linsman (40-5) won a 7-1 decision in his opening match before rattling off a pin and two major decisions to win the championship. He captured titles at the Pacific Invitational and District 2 tourney and placed third at the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt Holiday tournaments. Linsman, who won the 126-pound title last season, has compiled a 71-7 record in two seasons.

News