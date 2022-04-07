Hayden Trezek, senior, Francis Howell

Placed second at 170 pounds in Class 4. Trezek (35-6) won two matches by third-period pin and earned a 6-0 victory over Blue Springs senior Jaxson McIntyre in the semifinals before losing 2-0 to Troy junior Brett Smith in the title match. It was the fourth loss of the season to Smith, which included a 7-5 overtime defeat at the GAC championships. Trezek won four tournaments, including the MICDS and St. Charles West Invitationals and finished his high school career with a 122-37 record.
Ben Vessa
