Isaac Foeller, junior, De Soto

Placed fourth at 220 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Foeller (30-3) won by pin and 3-2 decision to earn a spot in the state semifinals before losing a one-point decision to Van Horn senior David Lewis. Foeller won four events, including the De Soto Bob Georger Classic and District 1 tournament, and all three of his losses were by one point. He is 63-10 in his last two seasons.

