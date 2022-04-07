Isaiah Slaughter, senior, Holt

Placed second at 195 pounds in Missouri Class 4. Less than a week after playing safety in the Class 5 state championship football game, Slaughter (29-3) wrestled in the rugged Kansas City Stampede, where he went 3-2. He won his next 26 matches, including five tournament championships. He earned two pins and a major decision to reach the state title match before losing by pin to defending state champion Wentric Williams of Liberty-KC. Slaughter will play football at Southwest Baptist University.