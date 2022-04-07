Jackson Sapp, junior, North Point

Placed second at 152 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Sapp (43-8) won three decisions, including a thrilling 8-7 victory over Neosho senior Trent Neece to reach the title match, where he lost 7-5 in overtime to Hillsboro junior Evan Morris. A three-time state qualifier, Sapp won the St. Charles Invitational and the District 2 tournament. He is 90-39 in his three seasons, two at Holt and one at North Point.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today