 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson Sapp, junior, North Point

  • 0

Placed second at 152 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Sapp (43-8) won three decisions, including a thrilling 8-7 victory over Neosho senior Trent Neece to reach the title match, where he lost 7-5 in overtime to Hillsboro junior Evan Morris. A three-time state qualifier, Sapp won the St. Charles Invitational and the District 2 tournament. He is 90-39 in his three seasons, two at Holt and one at North Point.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News