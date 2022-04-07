Jackson Sapp, junior, North Point

Placed second at 152 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Sapp (43-8) won three decisions, including a thrilling 8-7 victory over Neosho senior Trent Neece to reach the title match, where he lost 7-5 in overtime to Hillsboro junior Evan Morris. A three-time state qualifier, Sapp won the St. Charles Invitational and the District 2 tournament. He is 90-39 in his three seasons, two at Holt and one at North Point.