Jackson Tucker, freshman, Hillsboro

Placed second at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Tucker (44-4) earned a tech fall, major decision and 5-0 victory to earn a spot in the state title match, where he lost 5-2 to three-time state champion AJ Rallo. Tucker defeated Rallo to win the Kyle Thrasher Invitational tournament and served Webster Groves senior Alex Turley his first loss of the season to win the District 1 tournament.

