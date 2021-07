The Missouri Class 3 champion at 138 pounds, Mann (36-0) captured his third state title with a 14-1 major decision over Grandview senior LJ Davenport. He won a state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore, another at 126 as a junior and placed second at 106 as a freshman, compiling a 160-8 record over the course of his career. He will wrestle at Princeton University.