 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jesse Hahs, senior, De Smet

  • 0

Placed second at 132 in Missouri Class 3 for his second state medal. Hahs (29-7) allowed no offensive points in 4-1, 3-0 and 2-1 victories before losing the title match to four-time champion Evan Binder. Hahs, who placed third as a junior, also earned second-place medals at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Classic and District 2 tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News