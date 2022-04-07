Jesse Hahs, senior, De Smet

Placed second at 132 in Missouri Class 3 for his second state medal. Hahs (29-7) allowed no offensive points in 4-1, 3-0 and 2-1 victories before losing the title match to four-time champion Evan Binder. Hahs, who placed third as a junior, also earned second-place medals at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Classic and District 2 tournament.
Ben Vessa
