Jordan Sommers, senior, Waterloo

Placed second at 220 pounds in Illinois Class 2A for his second state medal. Sommers (43-1) overcame a broken leg suffered in a motorbike accident to earn 36 pins and win regional and sectional titles. He defeated Bloomington senior Jack Weltha 8-5 to win the Mahomet-Seymour sectional championship but suffered his only loss of the season to Weltha in overtime of the state title match. Sommers became the most accomplished wrestler in Waterloo history, earning his second state medal to go along with a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. He has verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.