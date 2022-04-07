 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jordan Sommers, senior, Waterloo

  • 0
Jordan Sommers, Waterloo

Jordan Sommers, Waterloo wrestling

Placed second at 220 pounds in Illinois Class 2A for his second state medal. Sommers (43-1) overcame a broken leg suffered in a motorbike accident to earn 36 pins and win regional and sectional titles. He defeated Bloomington senior Jack Weltha 8-5 to win the Mahomet-Seymour sectional championship but suffered his only loss of the season to Weltha in overtime of the state title match. Sommers became the most accomplished wrestler in Waterloo history, earning his second state medal to go along with a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. He has verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News