Hart (44-2) placed third in Class 4 at 160 pounds, defeating Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs for third place after dropping a one-point decision in the semifinals to eventual champion David Brooks of Staley. Hart, a four-time state qualifier who placed fifth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior, compiled a 145-30 record in his career. He will wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.