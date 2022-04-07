Kaden Purler, freshman, North Point

Placed second at 106 in Missouri Class 3. Purler (34-4) advanced to the state title match with a pin, tech fall and 5-1 decision before losing 8-5 to Kearney freshman Ryder Shelton. He won the Westminster, Kyle Thrasher and District 2 tournaments and won 27 matches by either tech fall or pin.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today