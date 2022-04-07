 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaden Purler, freshman, North Point

  • 0

Placed second at 106 in Missouri Class 3. Purler (34-4) advanced to the state title match with a pin, tech fall and 5-1 decision before losing 8-5 to Kearney freshman Ryder Shelton. He won the Westminster, Kyle Thrasher and District 2 tournaments and won 27 matches by either tech fall or pin.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News