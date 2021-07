The Missouri Class 3 champion at 220 pounds, Miley (31-0) showed his stamina by winning a grueling 1-0 semifinal match and overcoming an early deficit in a 3-1 victory over Daylon Kanengieter of Marshfield to complete an undefeated season. Miley, who placed second in his previous two state tournaments, has compiled a 98-20 record over three seasons.