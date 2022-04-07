 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith Miley, senior, Whitfield

Won the 285-pound title in Missouri Class 3 to become a two-time state champion. Miley (34-2), who wrestled much of the season with a large brace supporting an injured knee, was almost impossible to score upon, yielding just two points throughout the state tournament. He defeated Washington senior Gavin Holtmeyer 8-2 in a state semifinal and shut out Jefferson City senior Issac Enloe 7-0 to win the championship. Miley, who is ranked No. 14 in the nation at heavyweight by FloWrestling, will continue his wrestling career at Arkansas-Little Rock.

