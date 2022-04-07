Kolby Warren, junior, CBC

Placed second at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 4 to earn his second state medal. Warren (37-3) won by pin and two decisions, including a 7-3 victory over Grain Valley junior Dru Azcona in a semifinal, before losing by pin to Hickman junior Hayden Benter in the state title match. Warren won the District 2 title, placed second at the Kyle Thrasher tournament and third at the KC Stampede. He placed third at 113 pounds as a sophomore and is 56-6 over the last two seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today