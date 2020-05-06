Kyran Hagan, Eureka

Graduation year: 2017
Twin of first-teamer Alec, Kyran finished second, first, third and second. Went 181-7 for Wildcats.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Graduation year: 2017
Twin of first-teamer Alec, Kyran finished second, first, third and second. Went 181-7 for Wildcats.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.