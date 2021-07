The Missouri Class 4 champion at 106 pounds, Lilledahl (21-1) avenged his only loss by defeating previously unbeaten Draegen Orine of Seckman 4-2 in the state title match. In June, Lilledahl won freestyle and Greco gold medals at Cadet Pan Ams in Mexico City and will wrestle for the U.S. Cadet World Team later this month in Budapest, Hungary.