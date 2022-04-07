 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mathew Cook, sophomore, Seckman

Placed second at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his second state medal. Cook (34-10) won in sudden victory in a quarterfinal and pinned Fort Osage freshman Noah Thorpe with 29 seconds remaining in the match to reach the final, where he lost by third-period pin to Liberty-KC sophomore Hunter Taylor. Cook, who placed fourth last season, won the Cody Greene Memorial and District 1 tournament and is 58-21 in his career.

