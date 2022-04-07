Matthew Craig, junior, Liberty

Placed second at 285 pounds in Missouri Class 4 to earn his second state medal. Craig (47-6) won a 3-1 decision in his quarterfinal match and outlasted Jackson senior Liam Bryant 1-0 to reach the final before losing a 1-0 battle with Blue Springs junior Brock Sullivan in the title match. Craig, who placed sixth last season in Class 3 at 220 pounds, won five events including the GAC and District 2 tournaments and is 84-17 in his last two seasons.