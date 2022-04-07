 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Craig, junior, Liberty

  • 0

Placed second at 285 pounds in Missouri Class 4 to earn his second state medal. Craig (47-6) won a 3-1 decision in his quarterfinal match and outlasted Jackson senior Liam Bryant 1-0 to reach the final before losing a 1-0 battle with Blue Springs junior Brock Sullivan in the title match. Craig, who placed sixth last season in Class 3 at 220 pounds, won five events including the GAC and District 2 tournaments and is 84-17 in his last two seasons.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News