Fanz (36-2) placed third in Class 3 at heavyweight, defeating Donovan McBride of Grain Valley for third place after losing to two-time champion Jacobi Jackson of De Smet in the semifinals. He won first place at the Route 141 Rumble and the District 2 and Sectional 1 tournaments. Fanz qualified for the state tournament the past two seasons while compiling a 69-10 record.