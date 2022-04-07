 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Martin, junior, Owensville

Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 2 for his second state medal. Martin (30-3) reached the state semifinals with a tech fall and 9-5 decision before losing to Cameron junior Caleb Husch by major decision. He rebounded to secure two pins, including one in 48 seconds to take third place. Martin placed fifth as a sophomore and has a 59-8 record over the last two seasons.

