Nate Martin, junior, Clayton

Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Martin (37-5) won by pin and 9-0 major decision before losing a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Dayton Boyd of Farmington. He captured third place with a 7-0 victory over Whitfield freshman Yashua Amen. Martin won four events, including the District 1 tournament, and is 69-10 over the last two seasons.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today