 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nate Martin, junior, Clayton

  • 0

Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Martin (37-5) won by pin and 9-0 major decision before losing a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Dayton Boyd of Farmington. He captured third place with a 7-0 victory over Whitfield freshman Yashua Amen. Martin won four events, including the District 1 tournament, and is 69-10 over the last two seasons.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News