Nate Martin, junior, Clayton

Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Martin (37-5) won by pin and 9-0 major decision before losing a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Dayton Boyd of Farmington. He captured third place with a 7-0 victory over Whitfield freshman Yashua Amen. Martin won four events, including the District 1 tournament, and is 69-10 over the last two seasons.