Porter Matecki, sophomore, Whitfield

Won the 120-pound title in Missouri Class 3 to become a two-time state champion. Matecki (47-3) defeated Hannibal sophomore Tristan Essig 1-0 in a semifinal and outlasted Hillsboro junior Gavin Alexander 3-2 in the championship match. Matecki won six different events, including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments and his only in-state losses came to nationally ranked wrestlers Draegen Orine of Seckman and Zan Fugitt of Nixa. He is 85-6 is his high school career.