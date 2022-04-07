 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Porter Matecki, sophomore, Whitfield

  • 0
Porter Matecki, Whitfield

Porter Matecki, Whitfield wrestling

Won the 120-pound title in Missouri Class 3 to become a two-time state champion. Matecki (47-3) defeated Hannibal sophomore Tristan Essig 1-0 in a semifinal and outlasted Hillsboro junior Gavin Alexander 3-2 in the championship match. Matecki won six different events, including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments and his only in-state losses came to nationally ranked wrestlers Draegen Orine of Seckman and Zan Fugitt of Nixa. He is 85-6 is his high school career.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News