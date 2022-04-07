Ryan Meek, junior, St. Clair

Won the 113-pound state championship in Missouri Class 2 to complete an undefeated season. Meek (53-0) won an 8-3 decision over previously undefeated Caleb Husch of Cameron in the title match by wrestling a brilliant third period to break a 3-3 deadlock. He won nine tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt Invitationals and added a third state medal to go along with a fourth-place finish as a freshman and third-place as a sophomore. He is 136-7 in his high school career.