Sam Richardson, sophomore, Hillsboro

Placed third at 145 pounds in Missouri Class 3 for his second state medal. Richardson (42-6) lost his quarterfinal match to Jefferson City junior Joe Kuster, then won four consecutive matches, culminating in a 5-3 sudden victory over Kuster to earn a third-place medal. Richardson, who placed fourth as a freshman, won the SEMO and District 1 tournaments, and is 85-15 in his career.