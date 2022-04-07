 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah

  • 0
Santino Robinson, Mascoutah

Santino Robinson, Mascoutah wrestling

Placed second at 138 pounds in Illinois Class 2A to win his third state medal. Robinson (44-2) won two decisions and a major decision to reach the state title match, where he lost to Washington junior Kannon Webster. Robinson won regional and sectional titles along with the Quincy Tournament and Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational. At the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, he defeated four-time Missouri state champion Evan Binder 11-5, his second win of the season against Binder. Robinson, who is 97-9 in his high school career, has reached the state title match each season, winning the 113-pound crown in Missouri Class 4 as a CBC freshman.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News