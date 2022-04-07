Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah

Placed second at 138 pounds in Illinois Class 2A to win his third state medal. Robinson (44-2) won two decisions and a major decision to reach the state title match, where he lost to Washington junior Kannon Webster. Robinson won regional and sectional titles along with the Quincy Tournament and Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational. At the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, he defeated four-time Missouri state champion Evan Binder 11-5, his second win of the season against Binder. Robinson, who is 97-9 in his high school career, has reached the state title match each season, winning the 113-pound crown in Missouri Class 4 as a CBC freshman.