Griffin Ray, sophomore, Hillsboro

Ray (47-5) placed third in Class 3 at 152 pounds, defeating Jack Silies of Mehlville for third place after losing in the semifinals to undefeated Nathan Pulliam of Rolla. Ray helped Hillsboro bring home a third-place team trophy at state and the District 1 tournament title. A two-time state qualifier, Ray placed fifth at 138 pounds as a freshman and has a 93-10 career record.