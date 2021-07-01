 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffin Ray, sophomore, Hillsboro
0 comments

Griffin Ray, sophomore, Hillsboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ray (47-5) placed third in Class 3 at 152 pounds, defeating Jack Silies of Mehlville for third place after losing in the semifinals to undefeated Nathan Pulliam of Rolla. Ray helped Hillsboro bring home a third-place team trophy at state and the District 1 tournament title. A two-time state qualifier, Ray placed fifth at 138 pounds as a freshman and has a 93-10 career record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News